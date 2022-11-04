Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $33.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
Several analysts have commented on SCGLY shares. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.2 %
SCGLY stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.43.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
