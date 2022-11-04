Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $33.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have commented on SCGLY shares. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.2 %

SCGLY stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.43.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.