Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $44.20

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

