iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $56.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

