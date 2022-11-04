Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,591 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARR opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.21%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.