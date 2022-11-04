Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives $95.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

SDXAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($94.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sodexo from €74.00 ($74.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

