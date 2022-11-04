Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Powell Industries by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Powell Industries by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $135.48 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.