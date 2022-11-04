Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$21.05

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

Ero Copper stock opened at C$13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.18. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$24.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$146.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

