Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $75.75 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

