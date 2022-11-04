Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 35.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 142,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.13 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $270.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

