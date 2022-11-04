Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TransMedics Group worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $604,301.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $2,340,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

