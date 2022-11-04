Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 932,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

