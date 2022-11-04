Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FARO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.