Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of U stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.