Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

