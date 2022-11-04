Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NWN stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.91%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

