Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of CIO opened at $10.16 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

