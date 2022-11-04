Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE GTY opened at $31.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

