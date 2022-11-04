Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Trading 17.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James now has a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.00. Martinrea International traded as high as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.42. 322,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 346,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.92.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$823.16 million and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.19.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

