Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,576 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

