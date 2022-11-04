Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,685 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in CNX Resources by 160.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of CNX opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

