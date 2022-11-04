Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

