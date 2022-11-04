Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 21,546 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.