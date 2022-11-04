Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,971 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

