Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.49%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

