Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 36,338 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 648.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.35% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

