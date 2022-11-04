Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after buying an additional 311,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

