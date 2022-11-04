Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMUF. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($54.60) to €50.80 ($50.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €64.00 ($64.00) to €63.00 ($63.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

