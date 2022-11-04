BTIG Research Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $126.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.24.

DXCM stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

