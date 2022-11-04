Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

