Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 6.28.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 0.16 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.01. The firm had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 152.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mad River Investors lifted its position in Core Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

