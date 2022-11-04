Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $81.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PFG opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.