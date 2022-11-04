IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $120.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

