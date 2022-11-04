Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $250.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $79,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

