Timothy M. Ring Sells 2,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.8 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

