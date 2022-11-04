John E. Kao Sells 25,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALHC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

