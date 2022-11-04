Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) SVP Sells $315,744.00 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

