Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $731.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2,797.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,296 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,178,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

