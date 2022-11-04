Guggenheim Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $893.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim to $893.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $813.67.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $819.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $730.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $845.24.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock worth $30,155,029. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.