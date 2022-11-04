KeyCorp Trims NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price to $14.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 762.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

