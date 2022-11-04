BTIG Research Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $272.27.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $340,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

