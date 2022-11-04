Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 6.5 %

NERV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

