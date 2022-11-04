Gregory H. Kossover Sells 4,662 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $166,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.