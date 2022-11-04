Piper Sandler Boosts Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target to $17.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NFBK has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $747.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

