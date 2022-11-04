David P. Sweitzer Sells 20,000 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,981.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Resource stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 311,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

