Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 29,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,073,907 shares in the company, valued at $34,502,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner purchased 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner bought 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,971.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.