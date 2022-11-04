Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CFO Sells $1,056,300.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

