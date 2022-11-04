The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $1,267,000.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

