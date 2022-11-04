Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells 16,169 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.