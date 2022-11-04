e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $146,717.28 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

