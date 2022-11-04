UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $124,800.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,376 shares in the company, valued at $19,535,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $126,900.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $59.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in UiPath by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

